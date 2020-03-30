'You don't compare Formula 1 with karting': Karim Benzema let it rip at Olivier Giroud

Leeds [UK], Mar 30 (ANI): Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema spoke his mind and let it rip at his France's teammate Olivier Giroud when asked to name the better striker between both the players.

Benzema has not played for his country since the Euro 2016 and has not gotten an opportunity to add to his 27 goals for the country, Goal.com reported.

As a result, Giroud has taken advantage and has gone on to become the third-highest scorer for France, managing to score 39 goals in 93 games.

However, this has still not led for Giroud to have some game time at the club level, while Benzema is still enjoying one of his most productive seasons for Real Madrid.

Benzema was doing an Instagram live session, and when he was asked to name the better striker, he replied: "You don't compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice. Next, I know that I am Formula 1. It works because he is there, that is the only reason. It won't be spectacular, he won't do something amazing, but he has his thing. Aside from that, does everyone like the way he plays? I don't know."

Benzema was dropped from France's lineup after a dispute with Mathieu Valbuena in which he was accused of blackmailing his former teammate.

He has been performing well for Real Madrid and this led to the speculation of him making it back to the France lineup.

However, the president of the France Football Federation Noel le Graet dismissed the idea. (ANI)

