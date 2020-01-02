You don't fear losing in the situation we are in: Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Premier League match against Sheffield United, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that the fear of losing goes out of the window when a side is in a situation they are in.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the table with 55 points from 19 matches and it is unlikely that the team will lose the Premier League from here on, as the second-placed Leicester City is 10 points behind them, and has played two matches more than the Reds.

"You don't fear losing in the situation we are in but you still know it is possible - it is one of three possible results. You win it, you draw, or you lose. I am constantly really concerned about different things. It's not that I want to be - I'd like an easy life but I don't have it," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I can only say we don't fear losing, I never did, it is a possibility but I don't fear it," he added.

The coach admitted that he was not that impressed with Liverpool's performance against Wolves in the last match, and expressed hope for a better showing against Sheffield.

"We were not happy with all parts of the game. We were happy with the result, but the game gave us a lot of space for improvement, you don't have to be a super football brain to see that," Klopp said.

"I was really happy about the result but we have to work on performances. We never did it and should not start lying to ourselves like everything is fine when it's not, because we have to make sure that we improve.

We will do, 100 per cent," he added.

Liverpool will take on Sheffield United later today. (ANI)

