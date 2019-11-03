'You what? His armpit?': Jurgen Klopp not amused with VAR's decision

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction on the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to disallow Robert Firmino's goal in the match against Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League.

VAR had disallowed Firmino's goal as it ruled the player's armpit offside.

"You what? His armpit? We won 2-1, so it is now not that serious. But we are talking about serious moments, it is not right that we are sitting here talking about it and everybody wants to laugh," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"There is nothing to laugh about, to be honest. A manager can get sacked for losing football games. I do not want to make it bigger than it is. We just have to clarify it. I don't say anybody is doing it on purpose," he added.

Premier League also came up with an explanation on why the goal disallowed. The official handle tweeted: "Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR. The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender. #AVLLIV".



The newest addition to the football games, VAR has often sparked controversy, a trend which has continued with its introduction into England's domestic competition Premier League this season.

Many divisive calls have been made in the Premier League which has seen many goals being disallowed.

Offside calls have also led to a debate over whether the cameras used for VAR checks are fit for purpose due to frame-rate issues.

In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, the former registered a 2-1 win on Saturday.

With this win, the team consolidated their position at the top of the tournament standings.

Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, November 10. (ANI)

