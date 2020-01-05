You won't see Paul Pogba going in January: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Jan 5 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba will remain in the club as they will not sell the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

The France international has been linked with Real Madrid but Solskjaer has put all the rumours to rest.

"You won't see Paul [Pogba] go in January," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United are currently on the fifth position on the Premier League table with 31 points.

The table is topped by Liverpool, who have 58 points, followed by Leicester City with 45 points. (ANI)

