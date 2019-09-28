Young lads have done really well for England, Chelsea: Ross Barkley

Leeds [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): English club Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley believes that young players have done well for the club as well as for England in youth teams.

"The young lads have done really well for England and Chelsea youth teams over the years, winning trophies. They have got the winning mentality this club needs," Goal.com quoted Barkley as saying.

"For them to come into the side at such a young age and do so well, it's great times for the club, the fans, and the future as well," he added.

Chelsea had seven different scorers in the game with Barkley himself getting the first, while there was also a goalscoring comeback for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"I'm not surprised at how they've done, because you can see the quality they have got. Some were out on loan and proved to the manager and his assistant, Jody Morris who has worked with the younger lads, what they're capable of. It's the perfect timing for the young lads to show what they can do, and they have done that since the start of the season," Barkley said.

Chelsea have played six matches in the Premier League so far and they only managed to won two.

Hudson-Odoi's return from long-term injury is a huge boost for manager Frank Lampard as he could play a part in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton. (ANI)

