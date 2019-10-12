Zdenek Ondrasek
Zdenek Ondrasek

Zdenek Ondrasek elated after scoring winning goal against England

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:56 IST

Nyon [Switzeland], Oct 12 (ANI): The Czech Republic striker Zdenek Ondrasek is elated after scoring a winning goal against England in Euro 2020 Qualifiers in his debut match on Saturday.
"I think it still doesn't feel right, I'm happy that I scored, but I don't feel it," UEFA.com quoted Ondrasek as saying.
The Czech Republic stunned England 2-1 in the European Championship Qualifying match. Ondrasek defied the odds and registered a goal for the Czech Republic in the 85th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead. England did not manage to score more goals and as a result, they had to suffer a loss.
"It's so big I think my head will explode soon because I played my first game for my country, which I was waiting for so long, and I scored the winning goal against England. I'm so happy it's unbelievable," Ondrasek added.
England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.
England was able to register an early goal. Skipper Harry Kane converted the penalty in the fifth minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead. Raheem Sterling's run was ended by Lukas Masopust's clumsy trip and as a result, England was awarded a penalty.
The Czech Republic did not have to wait a long time for the equalising goal as Jakub Brabec netted the ball in the 9th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
"The other guys on the bench said, 'score a goal, man'. So after an amazing pass from [Lukas] Masopust I hit it perfectly and I'm so happy it went in," Ondrasek said.
Both teams kept on making attacking moves in the first half, but they did not manage to register more goals and as a result, at the half-time mark, the scoreline remained 1-1.
In the second half, England got a chance in the 57th minute to take the lead. but Sterling was denied by Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
Before this match, England had a perfect record in their group. They sit at the top with 12 points in five games.
On the other hand, with four wins from their last five qualifiers, the Czech Republic is in good shape to finish in the top two in group A. (ANI)

