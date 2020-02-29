Zidane a fantastic coach: Sergio Ramos

Leeds [UK], Feb 29 (ANI): Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lauded manager "fantastic coach" Zinedine Zidane.

"Zidane is a fantastic coach. Not just because of the statistics and all the trophies we've won with him, but also because he was here for many years as a player," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

"He works the dressing room very well. He's privileged in that sense; he lived it as a player, and now he manages it as a coach. Not everyone can do it," he added.

Real Madrid are scheduled to take on Barcelona in La Liga on March 2. Ramos said it is not a normal game and beating Barcelona is huge.

"As we all know, it's not a normal game. Even though it's three points just like every other game, beating Barcelona is huge and a really big emotional boost for us. It's the same for them," he said.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table with 55 points, just two points ahead of Real Madrid. Therefore, if Real Madrid defeated Barcelona, they will claim the top spot on La Liga table. (ANI)

