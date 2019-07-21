Real Madrid player Gareth Bale
Real Madrid player Gareth Bale

Zidane confirms Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amidst all the speculations surrounding Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale's future at the club, manager Zinedine Zidane said that the 30-year-old is very close to leaving.
"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
Bale also was overlooked during Real Madrid's clash against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Saturday. Real Madrid faced a 1-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Zidane also stated that he has nothing personal against Bale.
"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change," he said.
Zidane further added: "The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player's, who knows the situation. The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:50 IST

Mentally I was ready for it: Rashid Khan on being appointed...

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Rashid Khan, the newly appointed Afghanistan captain, said he was mentally ready for the position, adding that when it comes to national duties one has to be ready to lead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:00 IST

India defeat Jamaica by eight wickets

Jamaica [West Indies], July 21 (ANI): Indian blind cricket team registered a massive 8-wicket victory over Jamaica at the Melbourne Cricket Oval in Kingston on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:56 IST

Divij Sharan ties the knot with 'best partner' Samantha Murray

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Asian Games 2018 gold medallist and Indian's Divij Sharan got married to British tennis player Samantha Murray.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:47 IST

Kohli, MSK Prasad arrive for meeting to finalise team for Windies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli and chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) head office here for a meeting over selection of team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:07 IST

JP Duminy to play for Rajshahi Kings at BPL

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to play for Rajshahi Kings at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:22 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Would be great to put England into bat...

Taunton [UK], July 21 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Sunday said it would be great to bowl out England and again put them to bat to win the one-off Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:44 IST

Women's Ashes Test: We are trying our hardest, says England's...

Taunton [UK], July 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Natalie Sciver on Sunday said that her team is fighting really hard against Australia in the one-off Test of the ongoing Women' Ashes at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:39 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Jones, Sciver show fight, England trail by...

Taunton [UK], July 21 (ANI): Fighting fifties by Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver took England to 199 runs for the loss of six wickets at stumps on day three of the one-off Test against Australia here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:34 IST

Hima Das wins gold in 400m race, 5th in a month

Prague [Czech Republic], July 20 (ANI): Indian ace sprinter Hima Das won gold in the 400m race here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:34 IST

Zimbabwe will not travel to Bangladesh to play T20 tri-series

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 20 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that the team will not travel to Bangladesh for the T20 tri-series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:18 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Shiva Thapa for winning gold at President's Cup

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated boxer Shiva Thapa for winning gold in the President's Cup at Astana on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:56 IST

Shiva Thapa wins gold at President's Cup in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 20 (ANI): Indian boxer Shiva Thapa won a gold medal in the 63 kg category in the President's Cup here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl