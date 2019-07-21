Zidane confirms Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amidst all the speculations surrounding Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale's future at the club, manager Zinedine Zidane said that the 30-year-old is very close to leaving.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Bale also was overlooked during Real Madrid's clash against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Saturday. Real Madrid faced a 1-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Zidane also stated that he has nothing personal against Bale.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change," he said.

Zidane further added: "The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player's, who knows the situation. The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone." (ANI)

