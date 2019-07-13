Zidane leaves Real Madrid's training camp citing personal reasons

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal because of personal reasons.

"Our manager, Zinedine Zidane, has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal for personal reasons," the club said in a statement.

However, the club did not confirm the time for which Zidane will be absent.

Today was the club's third day of training in Canada and will face Bayern Munich in their pre-season opener in Houston on July 20 in the International Champions Cup.

The statement also stated that until Zidane makes a return, assistant coach David Bettoni will lead the sessions.

"Until he returns, sessions will be led by assistant coach David Bettoni," the statement read. (ANI)

