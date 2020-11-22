Zidane snaps at critics after Real Madrid drops La Liga points

Madrid [Spain], November 22 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane snapped at his critics as the side dropped more La Liga points on Saturday (local time).

Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal on Saturday (local time). Zidane's side is currently in the fourth spot in La Liga standings with 15 points from nine matches.

Madrid could fall six points behind leaders Real Sociedad should the latter win Sunday's clash against Cadiz.



"I have the same hopes as always and that won't change. Don't you guys worry. Carry on with what you are doing and I will keep working. The draw is disappointing. We deserved a lot more today for the game we played. I was annoyed because of the effort the boys put in," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"Mariano's thing (the forward was taken off after scoring Madrid's solitary goal), he has been a long time out, he was exhausted. We dropped two points today, clearly," he added.

Recent reports in Spain also suggest that after losing Gareth Bale to Tottenham over the summer, Madrid are bracing themselves for the exit of Isco.

"Has Isco asked to leave? No, not at all. We will not talk about internal matters. But Isco is a Madrid player, he is staying here, he is with us and we don't need to speak further," said Zidane.

Zidane's Madrid will be back in action on Wednesday, November 25 when they travel to San Siro to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League. (ANI)

