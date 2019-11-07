Real Madrid's Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo

Zinedine Zidane lauds Rodrygo for his hat-trick against Galatasaray

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:58 IST

Madrid [Spain], Nov 7 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane heaped praises on Rodrygo, who scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray on Thursday.
"He is only eighteen years old. We are so pleased with him. When he gets a chance to play he always does well, he did that tonight in every sense. He works hard and does a lot of things," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.
Rodrygo did not take much time to score his first goal in the match as he opened Real Madrid's goal tally in the fourth minute. Just after three minutes, he struck again, handing his club a 2-0 lead.
Rodrygo netted his third goal in the 90+2 minute which helped Real Madrid register a massive 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.
However, Zidane was not surprised by Rodrygo's performance.
"We need to have patience and not pressure him. I am not surprised whatsoever, he is very talented. Perhaps we can be surprised by the three goals. He is happy, his game is a real joy to watch," Zidane said.
The manager was also happy that they managed to keep a clean sheet in the match.
"Logically we can be happy with the 6 goals today, but we also kept a clean sheet tonight, defending and respecting our rivals until the end because sometimes when you are 4 goals up at the half time you can relax, but we didn't. Whenever we lost the ball we pressed hard and that led to us having a well-rounded game," he said. (ANI)

