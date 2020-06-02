Zinedine Zidane works with entire Real Madrid group for first time since March

Madrid [Spain], June 2 (ANI): As Real Madrid gears up for La Liga's return, the club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March.

"Real Madrid began the fourth week of training with the news that Zidane was able to work with the entire group for the first time since 11 March," the club said in a statement.

"Under the strict health rules of the protocol set by La Liga due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players completed a very physical first part of the session and continued with individual and group exercises with the ball and goals. Finally, they played a twelve vs twelve game," the statement added.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca. (ANI)