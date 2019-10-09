Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveils his statue in Sweden

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sweden's footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveiled his own shirtless statue in the city of Malmo on Tuesday.

He shared the picture on Twitter and wrote "We are Zweden," as the caption.



The LA Galaxy footballer has now been immortalised in a bronze statue near Malmo's stadium. It is imperative to note that he began his professional career at the Malmo Stadium in 1999.

The statue depicts Ibrahimovic celebrating in his own trademark style, with arms outstretched.

However, his famous tattoos appear not to have been carved on the torso.

When the statue was being made, Ibrahimovic had shared a post on Instagram in 2016, saying "When you come to New York you have the Statue of Liberty, when you come to Sweden you have the Statue of Zlatan #comingsoon".



Ibrahimovic is enjoying a break ahead of the MLS playoffs. He has scored 30 goals from 29 regular-season games in 2019 to help his team finish fifth in the Western Conference. (ANI)

