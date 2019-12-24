Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue vandalised, fans chop off its nose

Leeds [UK], Dec 24 (ANI): A statue of Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been vandalised and the fans have apparently chopped off the nose from the sculpture in the footballer's hometown of Malmo.

The player recently bought 23.5 per cent of the shares in the football club, Hammarby and this decision did not go down well with the players' fans in Malmo, goal.com reported.

Ibrahimovic started his career with Swedish giants Malmo FF, and he finally left the club in 2001 to join Ajax.

He has also represented Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.

Ever since his exit from LA Galaxy, Malmo fans were expecting that the player would return to the club.

Ibrahimovic's statue has been repeatedly damaged since his investment in Hammarby. The vandals have bombarded it with fireworks in the past.

His house in Stockholm was also attacked earlier as someone painted the word 'Judas' on his front door.

The 28-year-old has played 116 games for Sweden and has managed to score 62 goals. (ANI)

