Chelsea is best team in the world, says Mount after winning UCL

Porto [Portugal], May 30 (ANI): After winning the Champions League for the 2020-21 season, midfielder Mason Mount has said that his club Chelsea is the best team in the world.

A sole strike from Kai Havertz helped Chelsea defeat Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (local time) here at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012.

This is the second time that the Blues have managed to win the Champions League.

"I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt ... It's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League. We played some tough teams. We are in the final and we won it. It's such a special occasion," Mount told BT Sport, as reported by Goal.com.



"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us! What a team Man City are. You have seen what they did in the Premier League. It was such a tough game. We got a goal and defended the whole game. We left everything on the line and we won. What can I say? Loads of staff that have come through. It is unbelievable. My dad has just come down from the stands. I burst into tears seeing him. I thank my family for everything," he added.

In the match between both these sides, Manchester City held on to the ball for 61 per cent of the match while Chelsea kept the ball for just 39 per cent of the match. However, City was not able to capitalise.

City had just one shot on target in the entire match while Chelsea had two shots on target. Havertz's goal finally came in the 42nd minute of the match and this gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the match, and this threw Manchester City on the backfoot.

City tried their best to get the equaliser but Chelsea's defense managed to hang on and in the end, the Blues walked away with a famous victory.

This title win is the major shot in the arm for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as he was put in charge of the club just five months earlier. He had replaced Frank Lampard as the coach. (ANI)

