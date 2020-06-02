F1 reveals revised 2020 calendar, season to start with Austrian Grand Prix

Colorado [USA], June 2 (ANI): Formula One on Tuesday announced the revised calendar for the 2020 season, which will be beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

After racing was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, the newly revised calendar has been released.

F1 currently expects the opening races to be closed events but hope fans will be able to attend again when it is safe to do so.

The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race on the same track.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will follow a week after that, before a break.

Then there will be two back to back races at Silverstone, followed by the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6.

All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.

"In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way," Chase Carey, Chairman, and CEO of Formula 1, said in an official statement.

"We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight-race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The 2020 Formula One season has been hit by chaos as a total of 10 races till now have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Grand Prix was first of the races to be cancelled this season. (ANI)

