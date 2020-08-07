Hulkenberg to replace Perez at 70th Anniversary Grand Prix for Racing Point

Silverstone [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Formula 1 team Racing Point on Friday confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will continue to drive for the team alongside Lance Stroll in this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone as a stand-in for the regular driver, Sergio Perez.

The 32-year-old German joined the team for last weekend's British Grand Prix and immediately impressed as he got up to speed after eight months out of the cockpit.

Unfortunately, Hulkenberg was unable to start on race day following an issue with his car. He finished in the 13th position after the qualifying race.

"Sergio's test has returned a positive result. He will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England. He is physically well and recovering. The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return," Racing Point said in a statement.

Hulkenberg is looking forward to grab the opportunity in this weekend's race.

"I am excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone. Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years. Driving a car, I would never driven before. I've learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend," Hulkenberg said.

"Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed. I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo all the best in his recovery," he added. (ANI)

