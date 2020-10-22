Lance Stroll confirms testing positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Colorado [USA], October 21 (ANI): Racing Point's Lance Stroll on Wednesday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Eifel Grand Prix.

Stroll took to Instagram to confirm he was COVID-19 positive following the Eifel GP.

"I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19 after the Eifel GP weekend. I am feeling 100 per cent and have since tested negative," Stroll wrote in an Instagram story.



The Canadian had missed the Eifel GP at the Nurburgring and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg from qualifying onwards.

"To fill you in on what happened, I arrived at the Nurburging after testing negative in the normal pre-race tests. On Saturday morning, I started to feel unwell and woke up with an upset stomach. I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock," Stroll wrote.

"I was not fit to race so I flew home on Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather, I took a COVID test on Sunday evening and the next day, the results came back positive," he added.

The Eifel GP was won by Lewis Hamilton and as a result, the Mercedes drives matched the career win record of Michael Schumacher of 91 Formula 1 victories. (ANI)

