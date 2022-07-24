Max Verstappen emerges victorious in French GP, Charles Leclerc meets race-ending crash

Le Castellet [France], July 24 (ANI): Max Verstappen of Red Bull emerged victorious in the French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc of Ferrari crashed out of the race on lap 18 at Circuit Paul Richard on Sunday.

The Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell grabbed the second and third positions respectively.

Leclerc was dominating the race. He was in the lead early from the pole but his ambitions to win the race were shattered on the 18th lap when he lost control of his vehicle on Turn 11 and crashed into the barriers to the shock of spectators.



Verstappen was in the lead following the incident. He led the race till the very end and cruised to a comfortable victory and extended his championship advantage over Leclerc to 63 points.

Verstappen won over Hamilton. Despite that, Mercedes had a great outing, with seven-time champion Hamilton finishing second and Russell finishing at third.

Verstappen won from Hamilton on his 300th race as Mercedes enjoyed a super Sunday, with their seven-time world champion starting well and then easily holding off rivals behind to take second, his best finish of the season.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull was at the fourth position as he was passed by Russell with three laps left. Carlos Sainz finished in the fifth position for Ferrari. (ANI)

