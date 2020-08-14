Sergio Perez to compete in Spanish GP after testing negative for Covid-19

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 13 (ANI): Sergio Perez will be competing in the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix as the Racing Point's driver tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Perez had tested positive prior to the British Grand Prix and as a result, the Mexican watched the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix from his sofa.

In his absence, Nico Hulkenberg had been driving in his place for the pink team.

The FIA has also confirmed that Checo can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix

"The FIA has confirmed that Checo can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix," said Racing Point in an official release.

Racing Point said that Perez had his pre-event test on Wednesday, as did the whole team, and then travelled to Barcelona.

He received his negative result earlier today, ahead of media day.

"I've definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can't wait to get on track, hopefully, this weekend. I'm very lucky that I've only had mild symptoms, so I've been able to keep training and make sure that I'm ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car. I'm very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though," Perez had said on Wednesday.

It is understood that Hulkenberg remains on standby if required to step in again.

Currently, Marcedes' Lewis Hamilton leads the Driver Standings with 107 points, and he is 30 points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

In terms of Constructor Standings, Mercedes holds the pole position with 180 points and the team is 67 points ahead of second-placed Red Bull. (ANI)

