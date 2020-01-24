10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B division) kickstarts in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): In the opening day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) here on Thursday, Steel Plant Sports Board registered a massive 13-0 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in their Pool C match.

Jyoti Rani (9', 59'), Manisha Dhawal (10', 45'), Shailja Gautam Kumari (25', 55'), Shikha Sharma (28', 58'), Savita (41', 43') scored double goals each while Pooja Bhatt (2'), Kavita Rani (23'), Akanksha Shukla (36') scored a goal each for the winners.

In a Pool D match, UCO Bank Hockey Academy beat Andhra Hockey Association 4-2. Jyoti (19'), Navneet Kaur (21'), Pooja (23'), Arti (35') scored goals for the winning team while Maheswari Balagonda (22') and Jinkala Sandhya (45') scored for Andhra Hockey Association.

In another match Pool F, Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd beat Hockey Bengal 5-1. Chaitrali Gawde (3', 21') and Ruqqaiya Shaikh (33', 41') starred in the match with double goals each along with Priya Dubey's (19') goal that helped them secure winning points. Suparna Mistri (56') scored the lone goal for Hockey Bengal.

The matches between Hockey Coorg Vs Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Bihar Vs Tripura Hockey, Association of Indian Universities Vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmore were forfeited. (ANI)

