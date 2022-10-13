1973 Hockey World Cup semifinal against Pakistan is one of best clashes in sport's history, says former player Vasudevan Baskaran

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Former Indian hockey player Vasudevan Baskaran said on Thursday that the 1973 World Cup semifinal clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is one of the greatest clashes in history of the game.

With rich experience at the Olympic Games and a bronze medal in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in Barcelona Spain, India was upbeat to bring home the Cup. India's campaign got off to a smooth start, with 0-0 draw against West Germany, 4-0 win against Kenya, 1-1 draw against New Zealand and 2-0 win against Spain. It was, however, the semi-final match against Pakistan which Baskaran felt was the most memorable from the tournament.

"The emotions were so high. The Indo-Pak war of 1971 was fresh in everyone's mind. Harcharan Singh and Harmik Singh were from Pathankot and they had seen the effects of that war quite closely, so naturally we had that urge to win against them. The tempo was high and interestingly enough, the Netherlands crowd turned up in big numbers to support us," a Hockey India press release quoted Baskaran, Captain of the Indian Team that won the gold at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980, as saying.

"It was a battle of equals; we had the best forward line and they had incredible defenders. Surjit Singh played his heart out in that game because there were some tense moments against Pakistan's forward line. But it was that goal by PB Govinda in the 62nd minute that put us in the Final. A beautiful pass from Ajit Pal Singh to Govinda who flicked the ball to the left of the corner, a goal like that on thick grass pitch was simply magical.," he added.

Although India lost the Final 2-4 in penalties to hosts Netherlands after a 2-2 draw in the regulation time, it was this match against Pakistan that would be recounted as one of the best.



Baskaran said, "It was a case of being so near, yet so far. We saw the Cup slipping from our hands, but surely, the semi-final against Pakistan would be one of the best clashes in the history of the game."

He recalled vividly the incredible support India received from the Dutch spectators throughout their campaign.

"I think many of them were surprised to see us do two warm-ups. The weather in Amstelveen was very cold and we really wanted to avoid injuries, so Jagmohan our fitness trainer would make us do two sessions of warm-up," Baskaran candidly recounted.

"I remember Tanvir Dhar, the great Pakistani defender asking me in our team hotel - have you come to do running or play hockey."

The former player said that Indian team has a great chance to finish at podium in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, which will take place in Odisha from January 13 to 29 next year.

"I believe they can definitely finish on the podium in Odisha this time. They should move on from the CWG Final loss to Australia and ride on the confidence they gained from the Tokyo Olympic Games. The team is in the good hands of Graham Reid and the support staff. I believe they have a sure shot at a medal," said Baskaran.

He further stated that a good start against Spain will put them in right stead. "If they get past the first hurdle against Spain in a big way, then there is no stopping them from going into medal matches," Baskaran signed off. (ANI)

