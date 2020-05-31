2 Hockey India employees test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Two Hockey India employees were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Amongst those tested positive, one is from the accounts department, and the second one is Junior field officer. Both of them are quarantined at home under strict medical monitoring.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra had advised the apex body of Hockey in India to get the COVID-19 test done for all its staff.

Out of the 31 employees, only 29 got their tests done. As per the results, 25 staff members came out as negative while there are two positive and two inconclusive cases.

The two inconclusive cases will be tested again on May 31 and the two who did not get their test done are allowed to join duty only after they do the needful.

"My request and advice to National Olympic Committee (NOC) SG, all National Sports Federations (NSF) and all State Olympic Associations (SOA) is to please get the employees/staff members tested for COVID-19 without any further delay," said Batra in an official statement.

"This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stakeholders including our Athletes and Elite Athletes," he added.

Hockey India's office will remain shut for 14 days and all 25 staff members who were found negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home. (ANI)