33-member core probables announced for Indian Women's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced 33 core probable players for the upcoming Women national coaching camp, beginning from July 15 in Bengaluru.

The players will be reporting to head coach Sjoerd Marijne for the four-week camp. The camp will conclude on August 11, following which the team will travel to Japan to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test.

The tournament will be played among India, Japan, Australia, and China beginning August 17.

"We will use this upcoming national coaching camp to evaluate our performances at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and identify the areas for improvement," said Sjoerd Marijne.

"If you win, everything looks good, but it is important to keep a critical eye on your own performance to take the next step in the right direction. We have a few focus points where we want to improve, and the next four weeks will be utilized in making the improvements," added Marijne.

"Our aim is to use the matches against Australia, China and hosts Japan to improve our own play and prepare well for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. I am very curious to see how we will play against Australia, but before that, we will be focusing on stepping up our training in the next four weeks. To play these matches, we will need good fitness, and that is something which will be important for us in the camp as well," he added.

The 33 core probables are as follows:

Goalkeepers- Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders- Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakhra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary, and Nisha.

Midfielders- Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Anuja Singh, Karishma Yadav, and Sonika.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Amandeep Kaur, and Priyanka Wankhede. (ANI)

