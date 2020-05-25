Abhinav Bindra, Heena Sidhu mourn demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Monday mourned the demise of three-time Olympic champion Balbir Singh, who passed away this morning at the age of 95 after battling multiple health issues.

The veteran player suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12 and after that, he suffered two more cardiac arrests during the course of his admission in the hospital.

"Balbir Singh passed away this morning," Balbir's grandson Kabir said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, sole Indian gold medallist in an individual sport, wrote, "Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world!"



Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956).

Former World number one shooter Heena Sidhu also expressed grief over the death of the legendary player.

"My deepest condolences to the family of the legend Balbir Singh ji. I have come close to meeting him so many times but always missed it. I was a big fan and was hoping to get a picture with him one day. Sadly he now resides in our memories only. Till we meet again. @BalbirSenior," Sidhu tweeted.



In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir Sr. won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals. He also worked as a manager for the 1975 World Cup-winning team. (ANI)

