'Always high-intensity match', says Tendulkar as India beat arch rivals Pakistan in hockey Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for securing third place in the Asian Champions Trophy after defeating Pakistan on Wednesday.

Resilient India came back from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the third/ fourth placing match in the tournament.

The Indian team led by Manpreet Singh ended their campaign with a third-place finish at the prestigious continental tournament.

Tendulkar said the India-Pakistan encounter is always a high-intensity match and hailed the side for the "great win".

"Congratulations #TeamIndia on securing the Bronze Medal Third place medal at Asian Hockey Championship! Field hockey stick and ball. #INDvPAK is always a high-intensity game no matter which sport. Great win!" Tendulkar tweeted.

"Great to see the way India came from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to settle for a bronze in Asian Champions Trophy. Congratulations," Laxman tweeted.

It was goals by Harmanpreet Singh (2'), Sumit (45'), Varun Kumar (54') and Akashdeep (57') that helped India beat Pakistan in a match that lived up to the billing with some tense moments.

With this win, India registered their second win of the tournament against Pakistan and their fifth consecutive triumph.

In the last 13 encounters, India have beaten Pakistan a whopping 12 times while one match ended in a draw. (ANI)