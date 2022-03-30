Army Boys Sports Company among four teams in semi-final of junior hockey tournament

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy on Tuesday stormed into the semi-final of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 with remarkable victories here in Ghumanhera Hockey Ground.



In the first quarter-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy held their nerves to register a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against Har Hockey Academy following a dramatic 0-0 draw in regulation time. Sohil Ali, Aashir Aadil Khan, Captain Telem Deynick Singh and Subhan Abid converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Zuber Beg stood tall in the shootout to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy advance to the semi-finals.





In the second quarter-final, Army Boys Sports Company registered a clinical 4-0 win over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to book their place in the semi-finals. Ankit Ekka (19', 31') starred with a brace, while Nitesh Sharma (42') and Danish (60') contributed a goal each.

In the third Quarter-Final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a 3-0 win over Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur to seal a spot in the semi-final of the tournament. Captain Gursewak Singh (7', 44') bagged a brace and Lovepreet Singh (57') scored a goal for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

In the fourth quarter-final, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy recorded a slender 1-0 victory over SGPC Hockey Academy. The only goal of the match was netted by Sajan Yadav in the fifth minute.

The semi-final of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 will be played on Thursday. (ANI)

