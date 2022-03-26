Army Boys Sports Company beat Republican Sports Club 13-1 in HI Sub-Junior Academy National Championship

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Much like the first two days of the competition, several entertaining contests were played on Day three of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here at Ghumanhera Hockey Stadium. While Naval Tata Hockey Academy of Jamshedpur, Salute Hockey Academy and Army Boys Sports Company won their respective games, SAI - Academy played out a goalless draw with the hosts Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the first game of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur registered a massive 11-0 win over Raja Karan Hockey Academy in Pool F. It was Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur's second victory in the competition and with this win they have cemented their spot in the top 2 of the Pool F table. Jolen Topno (18', 29', 43', 52') notched up four goals while Satyam Pandey (7', 17', 37') netted a hat-trick as they downed Raja Karan Hockey Academy 11-0. Moohamed Jaeed (14', 50') scored a brace while Tushar Parmar (27') and Jems Nag (59') contributed with one goal each.

Salute Hockey Academy on Friday opened their account on the Pool F table after recording a narrow 3-1 win over Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati who were beaten 13-0 by Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur in their opening contest on Wednesday. Harmanjot Singh (8', 12'), who scored the opening goal of the match registered a brace for Salute Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Mohammad Sahil Khan pulled one back for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati in the 36th minute. However, in response, Mohit netted the third goal for his side in the 40th minute as they edged past their opponent with ease.



In the third encounter of the day, SAI - Academy and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy played out a 0-0 draw in Pool G. This is the first encounter in the ongoing 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022, which has ended in a stalemate. The draw forced both sides to share the points.

Army Boys Sports Company earned an emphatic 13-1 win against Republican Sports Club in the fourth contest of the day to go top of the table in Group G. They have collected six points from their opening two games and are two points clear of second-placed Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Propelled by hat-tricks from Sachin (8', 34', 52') and Harpal (26', 32', 49'), Army Boys Sports Company registered their second win. Skipper Ankush (14', 23'), Nitesh Sharma (13', 25') smashed two goals while Arjun (23'), Ankit Ekka (41') and Daya Ram (48') added one goal to the tally. Charanjeet Singh scored the consolation goal for Republican Sports Club in the 56th minute.

Earlier on Thursday, the last two games of the day were forfeited. Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy collected three easy points after their rivals Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy forfeited their contest. The second team to forfeit their match was Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and in the process lost three crucial points to Namdhari XI. (ANI)

