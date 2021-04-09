Bangladesh to host Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy from Oct 1-9

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 9 (ANI): The Asian Hockey Federation on Thursday announced that Bangladesh Hockey Federation will host the Men's Asian Champions Trophy which will be held from October 1 to 9 this year in Dhaka.



"Originally scheduled for November 2020, the tournament was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. The dates of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy have been confirmed with the Bangladesh Hockey Federation and are also approved by the International Hockey Federation," the AHF said in a statement.

The 6th edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Japan, India, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and Bangladesh will go head to head for the crown.

"In our mission to bring hockey back to the pitch, after the global disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, I am pleased to announce the rescheduling of the dates for the postponed Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in early October this year. It is yet another victory in our battle against the virus and its effects on the Sports world, and I wholeheartedly congratulate the Asian Hockey Family, Bangladesh Hockey Federation and hockey lovers worldwide for this win!" AHF Chief Executive Dato Tayyab Ikram said. (ANI)

