Cheema, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy register wins in HI Sub-Junior Academy National Championship

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy won their respective games, while Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta played out a goalless draw on the sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here at Ghumanhera Hockey Ground.

The four forfeited games were - Markandeshwar Hockey Academy versus HIM Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur versus Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy versus Namdhari XI and Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh versus Jai Bharat Hockey Academy.

In the opening contest of the day, HIM Academy were awarded three points after Markandeshwar Hockey Academy decided to forfeit their match. With this, HIM Academy have managed to open their account in the Pool A table. They started their 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 campaign with a 0-9 loss to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy on Thursday.

In the second match of the day, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta played out a goalless draw in Pool B. Following the stalemate, both teams were forced to share the spoil, allowing Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to seal a spot in the Quarter-Final of the tournament.

Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy were awarded three points on Monday after their Pool E opponents Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur decided to forfeit the contest. With this, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy remained unbeaten and qualified for the Quarter-Final of the competition.



The fourth contest of the day between Namdhari XI and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy was forfeited. Namdhari XI finished the group stage of the tournament at the second spot in Pool E with six points under their belt.

Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh also forfeited their contest against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, allowing their rivals to finish second in Pool D.

In the sixth contest of the day, Cheema Hockey Academy registered a 6-2 victory over Citizen Hockey XI in Pool C. Mohit Kumar broke the deadlock for his side in the 8th minute and two minutes later he doubled their lead by striking his second goal of the match. Divyanshu Sharma (28', 42', 59') netted a hat-trick for Cheema Hockey Academy while their skipper Mahesh Bahadur (35') contributed with one goal. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar (39', 54') netted a brace for Citizen Hockey XI.

Guided by Harsimranvir Singh Saini's (1', 47', 50', 59') four-goal, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy defeated Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 12-0 in the last pool stage match of the tournament. Sukhpreet Singh (19', 28'), Jagjit Singh (10', 40') and skipper Harshdeep Singh (42', 57') found the back of the net twice for S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy, while Jaskaranbir Singh (7') and Pawanjot Singh (56') added one goal each to help their team finish on top of Pool D.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy forfeited their Pool H fixture against Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy and conceded three crucial points. The game between Har Hockey Academy and Gangpur Sports Academy were also forfeited, allowing the former to collect three more points and cement their spot at the top of Pool H with nine points in three matches. In the final competition on the fifth day, Army Boys Sports Company (Ankit Ekka 15', Sachin 30' and Nitesh Sharma 60') recorded a narrow 3-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy to finish on top of Pool G and secured a spot in the Quarter-Final of the tournament. (ANI)

