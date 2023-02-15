Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauds successful organisation of Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated the members of the Organising Committee, heads and officials of the different departments and agencies involved in the smooth and successful hosting of the Hockey World Cup last month.

At a felicitation ceremony held at the Kalinga Stadium, they were presented with a replica Trophy of the World Cup alongwith a Certificate of Appreciation. The Hockey World Cup 2023 was a unique and massive success reinforcing Odisha's commitment and passion for sports, particularly Hockey.

Chief Minister Patnaik said that the state has received global appreciation for hosting a spectacular World Cup and has been hailed for its support for Hockey, this has been possible due to the sheer dedication and sincere efforts of the Department officials and their teams.

On this occasion, he also acknowledged the role of the fans. He thanked and applauded the spectators who came in large numbers to support the World Cup, even on non-India match days, a release said.

The success of an event is also driven by the hundreds of people who are engaged in multi-functional areas and have worked relentlessly behind the scenes. Chief Minister expressed his deep gratitude for their contribution to making this mega event memorable and showcasing the best of Odisha to the world.

From hosting the Hockey Men's World Cup for a second consecutive time to constructing the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in a record 15 months, it has been an overwhelming journey for the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The World Cup Village therein was also a high point of the World Cup. Noteworthy, the marquee event, for the first time, was hosted at two venues, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela which had their own challenges which the Government overcame and hosted the most celebrated Hockey World Cup.



One of the biggest achievements was operationalising air connectivity for the smooth commute of teams and officials.

Both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela enthralled hockey fans all over the world, as the joint venues of Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar) and the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela) hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup from January 13th to 29th, 2023.

To reminisce about the moments of the Hockey World Cup, a video on the Hockey World Cup 2023 and the Trophy Tour was played at the felicitation ceremony.

Chief Minister also felicitated District Collectors for the different sports and cultural initiatives taken up including the extensive Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour. Sundargarh bagged a special award for playing an integral role in the World Cup.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra, Development Commissioner in charge Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K Pandian, Secretary Sports, Vineel Krishna and officials of different agencies were present at this occasion.

Over the last decade, Odisha has actively and significantly invested in developing world-class hockey infrastructure, and in hosting large-scale multi-nation events such as the FIH Hockey World Cups (Junior & Senior), FIH Men's Series Finals, FIH Olympic Qualifiers, FIH World League, and the FIH Champions Trophy.

The legacy will continue with Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela hosting six matches of the Pro League 2023-24 in March and four national Hockey India Championships subsequently. (ANI)

