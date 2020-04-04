Combating COVID-19: Hockey India increases contribution to Rs 1 crore

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 Lakh towards Prime Minister CARES Fund.

"Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1.00 Crore towards the PM Cares Fund," said Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India.

Earlier on April 1, the apex body had pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund. However, after a unanimous decision by Hockey India's executive board the body decided to grow the contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India in an official statement.

"Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever we can," he added.

On March 28, PM Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Following the announcement, various athletes have come forward in helping the country to combat coronavirus including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina. (ANI)

