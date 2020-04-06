Combating COVID-19: Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay donates Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

"We all are safe and fine and are following the PM's instructions. I have contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund for combating COVID-19," said Pillay in a statement.

Earlier in the day, India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani also donated Rs 5 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On April 5, cricketer Yuvraj Singh donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281 including 111 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

