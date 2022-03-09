Commonwealth Games: Indian men's and women's hockey team to face Ghana in their openers

Birmingham [UK], March 9 (ANI): India men's and women's hockey team will be facing Ghana in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Both the men's and women's hockey competitions will kick start from July 29 with England and Ghana squaring off in the men's while New Zealand and Kenya facing each other in women's.



India will be facing England, Canada, Wales, in men's competiton while in women's, India will be going up against Wales, England, and Canda following their clash with Ghana.

Both semi-final clashes of men's have been scheduled to take place on August 6 and in women's, the semi-final will be held on August 5.

The summit clash for both the competitions will be held on August 7. (ANI)

