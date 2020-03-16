Coronavirus: Hockey India announces new dates for National Championships

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced the new dates for the National Championships for Sub Junior and Junior (Women and Men) categories which were scheduled to be held from April 10.

The decision of postponing the championships was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board amid coronavirus fears in India.

"Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for Junior, Sub-Junior Men and Women categories," said Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad in an official statement.

"Although we have announced the new dates for these National Championships, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the Covid19 situation in India and we will be prepared for any scenario," he added.

The new dates for the various championships that have been postponed are as follows:

1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div)

Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for April 10 to April 20, will now be held from April 29 to May 09, 2020

2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for April 15 to April 26 will now be held from May 14 to May 21, 2020

3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for April 13 to April 24 will now be held from May 03 to May 14, 2020

4. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for April 10 to April 17 will now be held from May 19 to May 30, 2020

5. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div)

Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for April 18 to April 28 will now be held from May 07 to May 17, 2020

6. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for April 22 to May 3 will now be held from May 12 to May 23, 2020

7. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for April 26 to May 3 will now be held from May 28 to June 04, 2020

8. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for May 7 to May 17 will now be held from June 03 to June 13, 2020. (ANI)

