COVID-19 experience has made me mentally tougher, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has said that battling coronavirus was not easy and the experience of it has made him mentally tougher.

Manpreet and five other players were tested positive for coronavirus last month. The players feel fortunate to have a fantastic support system that constantly monitored their well-being.

"Hockey India officials would check on us almost every day if the food being provided is good if our tele-treatment was done regularly if we are monitoring our oxygen levels regularly and so on," Manpreet said in a release by Hockey India.

"Coaching staff and teammates too would check on us through video calls. These things really helped us remain upbeat. Though it did sting a little to know all our teammates were back on the pitch while we were still in isolation, I feel this experience has made me mentally tougher to face any situation," he added.

Manpreet and five other teammates on completing the isolation were put through general tests after which they were declared fit to resume activities.



"We underwent a general check-up after two weeks of isolation. We got ECG, blood test and chest X-ray done and only after the doctor gave us a go-ahead, we have begun very basic activities from last week," said Manpreet.

"While SAI is putting together a post-recovery action plan to ensure smooth return to sports activities, chief coach engages in one-on-one pep talk with us that gives us confidence of returning to old form soon. Our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkel has been a great support too since the Covid-19 pandemic began," he added.

All sporting activities were put on a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Looking back at the past five months which involved over 2 months of staying indoors in SAI, Bengaluru, and the subsequent 6-week break before returning to Bengaluru again, Manpreet said as players they are fortunate to receive the best care.

"From my personal experience, I can say we were very fortunate to get the best care. All through the lockdown, good coordination between Hockey India and SAI ensured players' best interest was given top priority. Our fitness was maintained throughout with a good indoor workout regime planned by the support staff," he said.

"The SOP to return to sports activities was made well in advance by Hockey India and approved in time by SAI so that our Olympic preparation is not hampered and we would have enough time to return to old form before competitions begin," Manpreet explained. (ANI)

