COVID-19: India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Great Britain postponed

London [UK], April 21 (ANI): The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Great Britain and India, slated to be played on May 8 and 9, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"This follows the recent decision by the UK Government to add India to the red list of countries due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic," the FIH said in an official statement on Wednesday.

"FIH, Hockey India, and Great Britain Hockey are monitoring the evolution of the situation in the hope of rearranging these matches at a later date," it added.



India will still travel to Europe in May to play FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Spain (May 15-16) and Germany (May 22-23) while Great Britain will host Germany (May 12-13), USA (Women, May 22-23) and Spain (Men, May 22-23).

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are continuing their efforts to find a date for the matches between them following the announcement of a trans-Tasman travel bubble this week.

The United Kingdom has added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

The British High Commission in India said that the decision is to help prevent the spread of variants of concern and protect the most vulnerable. (ANI)

