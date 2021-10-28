Day 7: 11th Hockey India Senior Women Academy National C'ships results

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective quarter-final matches at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1-0. Monika Sihag (14') scored the only goal of the match.

Hockey Maharashtra earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hockey Karnataka in the second quarter-final match of the day. Captain Ramngaihzuali R (35') and Rakhi Prajapati (59') scored one goal each for the winning side.



In the third quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh eased past Hockey Jharkhand with a 5-1 victory. Anjali Gautam (14', 45') scored a brace, while Prashu Singh Parihar (14'), Upasana Singh (33') and Neeraj Rana (55') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, Pramila Soreng (18') scored the only goal for Hockey Jharkhand.

In the final quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Odisha 2-1. Shalu Mann (11') and Kirandeep Kaur (32') scored a goal each for Hockey Punjab, while Rinki Kujur (57') scored the only goal for Odisha.

Hockey Maharashtra will now be facing Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final match of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 on Friday while Hockey Haryana will be going against Hockey Punjab on the same day. (ANI)

