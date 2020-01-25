Day two roundup of 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Hockey Punjab played out a goalless draw against hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey in their Pool A tie on day two of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Friday.

In another well-contested Pool A match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Chandigarh 5-2. After both teams were on par at half-time with 2-2 stalemate, Tamil Nadu picked up pace in their attack to score back-to-back goals in the final quarter that saw them emerge victorious.

For the winners, Hassan M Basha (2'), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (9', 56'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (47', 59') starred in the match while Jasdeep Singh (5') and Sanjay (21') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board continued their winning streak as they registered a confident 3-1 win against Comptroller & Auditor General of India in their Pool B match.

Striker Armaan Qureshi (3', 19') starred in the match with a splendid double goal while Devinder Walmiki (18') struck a field goal. The team's defence held strong to ensure their opponents didn't score beyond one goal. Manish Yadav (35') was the player who scored the lone goal for Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

In the last match of the day, Central Secretariat beat Central Reserve Police Force 4-1 in a Pool B tie. Dharambir Yadav (27') and Iktidar Ishrat (46', 51'), Mohd. Shariq (60') scored for the winning team while Saroj Ekka scored the lone goal for Central Reserve Police Force. (ANI)

