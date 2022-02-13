Did not play as expected at all: Manpreet after India lose against France

Potchefstroom [South Africa], February 13 (ANI): After suffering a loss against France in the FIH Men's Pro League, India skipper Manpreet Singh said that his side had a disappointing day and they missed out on converting chances.

Indian men's team lost 2-5 to France in a tensely-fought match here at the FIH Men's Pro League on Saturday.

"We did not play as expected at all. It was a disappointing performance as we created several chances but could not effectively convert them whereas France ensured they converted from the chances they made. We expected them to come all out today and that's what they did," stated Manpreet in an official release.



Jarmanpreet Singh (22') and Harmanpreet Singh (57') were the only goal scorers for India while Victor Charlet (16, 59') scored twice in France's win and Victor Lockwood (35'), Charles Masson (48'), Timothee Clement (60') scored a goal each.

Riding on a good contest against the Netherlands in their previous match where they held them 2-2 in regulation time but eventually lost in the shootout, France looked like a confident bunch. They were nothing like the opponent in the first round where India beat them 5-0. The French were more organized in the match today, defended well, and ensured they didn't allow India to get off to a good start.

Even though India held the ball possession in the first quarter, and made attempts to create inroads into the striking circle, France's defensive structure was not easy to break for the Indian forward line.

Despite the loss, India continued to remain third in the pool standings. On Sunday evening, India will lock horns against South Africa. (ANI)

