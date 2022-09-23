Dilip Tirkey elected Hockey India President

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Former India hockey captain and three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey was on Friday elected unopposed as Hockey India President.

The 1998 Asian Games gold medallist was declared elected after his opponents Rakesh Katyal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief and Bola Nath Singh, Jharkhand Hockey chief, withdrew their nominations.

The Hockey India elections were supposed to be held on October 1 but since there was no other contestant, Tirkey's appointment was announced on Friday.



Dilip Tirkey thanked the COA chief Dr SY Quraishi, the global governing body of hockey, FIH, for the smooth electoral process and expressed confidence that he will be able to work for the betterment of hockey in the country.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Dilip Tirkey and his team's appointments.

Tirkey made his debut in 1995 against England. He represented India in the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics and had a total of 412 international caps.

In 2010, he announced his retirement from the international arena. He declined to become a national selector on July 16, 2010, three days after he was offered the post by the then-hockey running body Indian Hockey Federation (IHF). (ANI)

