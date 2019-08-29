Draw for FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers to be held on September 9

Lausanne [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): The draw to decide matches of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will take place on September 9 at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It will be conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil. There will be 14 Men's and 14 Women's teams which will be involved in this draw.

The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will each feature two nations playing two back-to-back matches, with nations drawn to play each other based on their rankings at the end of the last 2018/2019 Continental Championship, namely, the Oceania Cup (September 8).

Moreover, the higher-ranked of the two competing nations will host the match.

Host teams:

(1) Australia (2) Netherlands (3) India (4) Germany (5) Great Britain (6) Spain (7) New Zealand (8) Canada

Away teams:

(9) Malaysia (10) France (11) Ireland (12) Korea (13) Pakistan (14) Austria (15) Egypt

Women

Host teams:

(1) Australia (2) Germany (3) Great Britain (4) Spain (5) New Zealand (6) Ireland (7) India (8) China

Away teams:

(9) Korea (10) Belgium (11) USA (12) Canada (13) Italy (14) Chile (15) Russia

The list is based on the current ranking order and the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers are slated for October 25-27 and November 1-3. (ANI)

