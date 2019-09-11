FIH appoints officials for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced the list of officials appointed for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournaments.

In accordance with the agreed guidelines and processes of FIH, all appointed officials come from the FIH Pro League panels as these are the top-rated officials.

While performance was the primary selection criteria, the officials' committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of the officials to ensure that all continents are represented.

As a further demonstration of FIH's "Equally Amazing" policy, the technical officials will work across both genders' matches. While on-field umpires will be the same gender as the match, video umpires may be of the other gender as has been successfully implemented during the FIH Pro League this year.

Technical Delegates

Men's Competition: Deckenbrock Christian, Germany

Women's Competition: Standley Tammy, Australia

Umpires Managers

De Klerk Marelize, South Africa

Horgan Steve, United States of America

Schellekens Philip, Netherlands

Woolley Minka, Australia

Technical Officials

Bennett Sarah, Zimbabwe

Burt Josh, Australia

Catton Steve, Great Britain

Chan Alfred, Hong Kong

Chee Lilian, Singapore

Della Mattia Adrian, Argentina

Fuerst Elisabeth, Austria

Nazaret Magda, Poland

Nishizawa Eiichiro, Japan

Oti-Mensah Frank, Ghana

Richardson Reyah, Trinidad and Tobago

Tomlinson Jackie, New Zealand

Warris Rogier, Netherland

Zelkin Rene, United States of America

Umpires - Men's Panel

Blasch Christian, Germany

Goentgen Benjamin, Germany

Grochal Marcin, Poland

Kearns Adam, Australia

Lim Hong Zhen, Singapore

Madden Martin, Great Britain

Mejzlik Jakub, Czech Republic

Montes De Oca German, Argentina

Prasad Raghu, India

Shaikh Javed, India

Taylor Simon, New Zealand

Tomlinson David, New Zealand

Van BUNGE Coen, Netherlands

Wright Peter, South Africa

Umpires - Women's Panel

Church Amber, New Zealand

De La Fuente Carolina, Argentina

Delforge Laurine, Belgium

Giddens Maggie, United States of America

Hudson Kelly, New Zealand

Joubert Michelle, South Africa

Liu Xiaoying, China

Mcclean Ayanna, Trinidad and Tobago

Meister Michelle, Germany

Neumann Aleisha, Australia

Presenqui Irene, Argentina

Rostron Annelize, South Africa

Wilson Sarah, Great Britain

Yamada Emi, Japan

Medical Officers

Gordon Leigh, South Africa

Nayak Bibhu, India

Rolle Udo, Germany

The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year. (ANI)

