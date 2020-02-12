FIH Male Coach of the Year 2019 award is recognition for team's achievement: Colin Batch

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): It is a recognition for the team's success in last 12 month, says Australia national hockey team coach Colin Batch, who has been named as the FIH Male Coach of the Year 2019.

"It's a great honour firstly the players just surprise me at the training they knew the award was up but not expecting anything from it. It is lovely to be named and the way I look it as a recognition for the whole programme and kookaburras and what we have achieved in last 12 months," said Batch in a video posted by FIH's official Twitter handle.

Batch said that this year's FIH Hockey Pro League poses a lot of different challenges for the Australian team and the side is also working well for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Last year was great to achieve Pro League win. The first time it has been run and we really enjoyed the competition. This year presents a lot of different challenges we are in the middle of Pro League at the moment and of course, we have our eyes on Tokyo in July so that really is our focus," he said.

Batch was appointed head coach to the Australia national men's team in December 2016. The had earlier served as assistant coach of the Australian team that won the gold medal at 2004 Olympics and silver at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. (ANI)

