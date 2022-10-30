FIH Pro League: India falls 3-2 to Spain as Marc Reyne scores late winner

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team was defeated 3-2 by Spain in their second match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Spain took a 2-0 lead with Eduard de Ignacio-Simo (16') and Marc Miralles (26'), but India equalised through captain Harmanpreet Singh (26') and Abhishek (54'). For the visitors, Marc Reyne (56') scored a late winner.

Following a strong start by the Indian hockey team, Spain gradually seized control of the game and appeared to be the more likely team to score as the first quarter proceeded. Meanwhile, India, who placed third in the last FIH Pro League season, struggled to make any significant inroads as the Spanish defence remained compact.

After a scoreless first quarter, Spain seized the lead. PR Sreejesh saved a penalty corner but couldn't clear the ball away from his danger zone.

Eduard de Ignacio-Simo found the space and the touch in the ensuing scramble inside the Indian circle to redirect the ball into the goal and give Spain the lead in the 16th minute.

Minutes later, Jugraj Singh appeared to have tied the game when his shot rippled the Spanish net, but it was ruled out because it deflected off a Spanish player en route.



In the 26th minute, Marc Miralles' drive from a computer proved too powerful for PR Sreejesh. The Indian goalie got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep it out.

Down 2-0, the Indian hockey team eventually leapt into life, displaying more adventure and beginning to pose some genuine problems to the Spanish defence. It paid off almost immediately as Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh hammered a penalty corner into the visiting team's net on his first attempt.

India might have equalised soon before halftime, but Harmanpreet's shot from another penalty corner was stopped by Spanish goalkeeper Rafi Adrian this time.

Both teams went for the match's crucial fourth goal in the third quarter. Spain dominated possession and generated several nice chances throughout the quarter, but India created a few quality chances in the last minutes. However, neither team was able to score.

In the fourth quarter, India came out with a purpose and performed well to hold the ball. Adrian did well to deny the home team on many opportunities, but Abhishek eventually overcame the Spaniard with a thunderous drive to bring his team level.

The jubilation, however, was short-lived, as Marc Reyne restored Spain's advantage with four minutes remaining.

India's next FIH Pro League 2022-23 match will take place on November 4 against New Zealand. (ANI)

