FIH Pro League: Indian women's edge Spain 2-1 to remain unbeaten

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team remained unbeaten in FIH Pro League after they edged Spain 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

After the goalless first quarter, it was the visitors who drew the first blood in Bhubaneswar. Marta Segu scored a beautifully created field goal for the world number six Spain.

But India soon responded with a goal as Jyoti got on the score sheet against the run of play. The match remained cagey in the third quarter as both teams wasted their chances to go ahead in the game.



In the 52nd minute, it was Neha Goyal's poacher finish that stunned the Spaniards and sealed the game for Indians.

This was the first meeting between India since the four-match series in Spain in January 2019.

Team India had earlier started their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign on a high, winning both their games against China in Muscat, Oman.

Spain, who are also competing at the FIH Hockey Pro League for the first time, played their opening two games against The Netherlands. While they suffered a 0-1 loss in their first game, they managed to push the second game to a shoot-out, with a 2-2 draw, getting one point in the process. (ANI)

