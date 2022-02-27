FIH Pro League: Indian women's lose 3-4 to Spain in last-minute thriller

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): Indian women's team tasted defeat in their second encounter against Spain of the FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 match here at the Kalinga Stadium as the visitors edged past them 4-3 in dying moments of the game.

Begona Garcia of Spain gave her side a perfect start scoring a goal in the first quarter. Debutant Sangita Kumari showed some excellent skills to score a brilliant goal for India as the hosts levelled the scores 1-1.

Spain went ahead once again as Maialen Garcia scored for the visitors to take a 2-1 lead going into the second quarter. India levelled the scores once again as Salima Tete scored for the hosts. Belen Iglesias became the third goal-scorer for the Spaniards as they took a 3-2 lead going into half-time.



Captain Savita Punia was brilliant under the bar saving a lot of field goals as well as penalty corners and in the third quarter she went on to save a penalty stroke. Unlike the first two quarters, the third quarter went goalless.

Trailing 2-3 going into the fourth quarter Indian girls once again as Namita Toppo scored for the hosts to make it levelled at 3-3 with 12 minutes left in the game.

With four minutes left in the game, Jyoti got a yellow card as India were reduced to 10 men. In the last minute of the match, Gine Xantal scored for Spain via penalty corner to win the thrilling encounter 4-3. Indian women's team lost a nail-biting contest after three wins to start their FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 campaign beating China twice in Muscat and Spain once in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

