FIH logo
FIH logo

FIH Pro League: Matches between India, Germany postponed due to COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2022 16:00 IST


Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), have been postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 cases affecting the German team.

The matches were scheduled to be played on March 12, 13 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
"FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," stated an official release.
The Women's matches between India and Germany will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl