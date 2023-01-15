Focus is to play well against England: PR Sreejesh

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Rourkela (Odisha)[India], January 14 (ANI): After registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Spain, India will lock horns against England here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in a Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

The team that will win this match will likely finish on top of the pool and that will help them avoid the crossover match and play directly in the quarter-final.

"We cannot take any team easy even if it is Wales. They played well against Wales so our target is to completely focus on the match against England and then Wales," said India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh while speaking to ANI.

India went on to beat England in the Tokyo Olympics 3-1 followed by a 3-2 win in shootout in FIH Pro League first-leg match after the scores were levelled at 3-3 in full time. In the second leg, India won 4-3 thanks to the heroics of Harmanpreet Singh. In Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham both sides played a 4-4 draw after India led 4-1.



"England are a great team. You saw in the Commonwealth Games how good they can be. So, it's going to be tough," said India's hockey head coach Graham Reid.



One India's goal scorer against England in Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Hardik Singh too is excited at the prospect of playing England.



"Definitely I am going to give my best shot to score a solo goal against England but it is a team game. So, who so ever scores Harman or me I am happy," said Hardik Singh.

England are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. Both India and England have faced each other 21 times since 1975 where the blue sticks have won 10 times, England on seven occasions while four matches ended in a draw. In World Cups, England and India came across each other 7 times with both teams winning three games and one game ending in a draw.

"It shows how close the two teams are. There is a lot of respect between both squads. A lot of battles between both sides in Tokyo and the Commonwealth Games and Sunday would be no different. We are looking forward to it. It is going to be a nice occasion and something we need to do to get those three points," said England hockey team captain David Ames.

England team are playing a crucial match and a win will make the road ahead for them much easier but England captain David Ames is trying to keep his and his team's nerves calm.



"It is another game for us to go and win. We want to continue to make sure that we play properly for each game and not worry about topping the pool. We have Spain as well who are probably just as good and can turn up on the day and put anyone to the swords. We on Sunday are probably going to make sure that we are prepared and ready for the next game," said David Ames.

Both India and England will fight for the top spot in Pool D on Sunday and for Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists it will be a great opportunity as they will be playing a crucial match in front of vociferous fans cheering for them and the home conditions will also come in their favour. (ANI)

