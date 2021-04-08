Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh named head coach of US men's team

Colorado [USA], April 8 (ANI): Former Indian hockey coach Harendra Singh has been appointed as the new head coach of the US men's team on Thursday.

Former India player boasts three decades of combined experience as an athlete and coach. He has coached the senior India men's hockey team from 2017-18. Before that, he was also in charge of the Indian women's team for some time.

"We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men's program. The U.S. Men's National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT," stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director.



Harendra said he is looking forward to contribute to the growth of the US men's hockey team.

"Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the US Men's National Team. My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses. Developing personalised training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work," said Harendra.

"I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players. I'm looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come," he added.

His first assignment with the men's team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman. Harendra led India to a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup as national hosts in Bhubaneswar. That same year, the men's side also claimed a silver in the 2018 Champions Trophy and bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. (ANI)

